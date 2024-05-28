PSA: Cataclysm Classic Dungeon Loot Tradeable Within Groups

its been for 4 days no?
Are you guys on drugs or something?
Wowhead is really falling behind the news now.
Only few days late , post is completely useless
I literally traded an item on Sunday without any issues. What are you guys smoking?
This sucks, now selling stuff has an ugly confirmation popup.
Also that fix was for Heroic itens Only, normal dungeons still can't trade the loot.
Next they are going to say Cataclysm is now live
Wowhead using all their writers skimming for farm spots on Pandaria Remix that they forgot about Cataclysm