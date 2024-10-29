This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Protocol Inferno Dungeon Rewards & Fissure Stone Fragment Prices in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 30 min ago
by
Venom0243
The latest iteration of Titan Rune Dungeons, also known as Protocol Inferno Dungeons, has hit Cataclysm Classic in the latest update. Several new rewards can be purchased with the new currency,
Fissure Stone Fragment
, that drops from the bosses within the new Protocol Inferno Dungeons.
This quick overview will highlight each of the new rewards available for purchase and how much they cost. For a more in-depth rundown of the Elemental Rune Protocol Inferno Dungeons, take a look at our Overview Guide.
Elemental Rune Protocol Inferno Dungeon Overview Guide - Cataclysm Classic
Protocol Inferno Dungeon Vendor Rewards
Kyanite Stonetender
in Orgrimmar
Kyanite Stonetender
offers various items from Phase 1 raids, including Tier 11 Helmet and Shoulder tokens, as well as a handful of Heroic Trinkets. This NPC can be found in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind depending on your faction. Here is a list of every item available for purchase:
Armor
Plate Armor
Item
Type
Price
Electron Inductor Coils
Bracers
50
Bracers of Impossible Strength
Bracers
50
Shackles of the End of Days
Bracers
50
War-Torn Crushers
Feet
80
Bindings of Bleak Betrayal
Wrist
80
Bracers of the Mat'redor
Wrist
80
Belt of the Blackhand
Waist
50
Pauldrons of the Apocalypse
Shoulder
60
Satchel of the Sky Strider Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Sky Strider Greaves
Legs
21
Satchel of the Tempest Keeper Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Tempest Keeper Leggings
Legs
21
Satchel of the Thunder Wall Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Thunder Wall Greaves
Legs
21
Mail Armor
Item
Type
Price
Chimaeron Armguards
Bracers
50
Chaos Beast Bracers
Bracers
50
Twilight Scale Leggings
Legs
80
Boots of Az'galada
Feet
80
Spaulders of the Scarred Lady
Shoulder
60
Satchel of the Lightning Well Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Lightning Well Legguards
Legs
21
Satchel of the Star Chaser Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Star Chaser Legguards
Legs
21
Leather Armor
Item
Type
Price
Manacles of the Sleeping Beast
Bracers
50
Parasitic Bands
Bracers
50
Belt of the Fallen Brood
Waist
80
Nightmare Rider's Boots
Feet
80
Belt of the Nightmare
Waist
50
Satchel of the Gale Rouser Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Gale Rouser Leggings
Legs
21
Satchel of the Wind Stalker Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Wind Stalker Leggings
Legs
21
Cloth Armor
Item
Type
Price
Bracers of the Burningeye
Bracers
50
Bracers of the Bronze Flight
Bracers
50
Bracers of the Dark Mother
Wrist
80
Crown of the Twilight Queen
Head
80
Mantle of Nefarius
Shoulder
60
Shadowblaze Robes
Chest
60
Satchel of the Soul Breath Belt
Waist
12
Satchel of the Soul Breath Leggings
Legs
21
Accessories
Neck
Item
Type
Price
Caelestrasz's Will
Neck
80
Rage of Ages
Neck
50
Satchel of the Cloudburst Necklace
Neck
12
Satchel of the Mistral Pendant
Neck
12
Satchel of the Permafrost Choker
Neck
12
Satchel of the Planetary Amulet
Neck
12
Rings
Item
Type
Price
Dargonax's Signet
Finger
80
Satchel of the Cloudburst Ring
Finger
12
Satchel of the Mistral Circle
Finger
12
Satchel of the Permafrost Signet
Finger
12
Satchel of the Planetary Band
Finger
12
Trinkets
Item
Type
Price
Fall of Mortality
Trinket
50
Theralion's Mirror
Trinket
50
Essence of the Cyclone
Trinket
50
Bell of Enraging Resonance
Trinket
50
Heart of Rage
Trinket
50
Symbiotic Worm
Trinket
50
Shard of Woe
Trinket
80
Prestor's Talisman of Machination
Trinket
50
Cloaks
Item
Type
Price
Shroud of Endless Grief
Back
80
Shadow of Dread
Back
50
Satchel of the Clouburst Cloak
Back
12
Satchel of the Mistral Drape
Back
12
Satchel of the Permafrost Cape
Back
12
Satchel of the Planetary Drape
Back
12
Weapons
One-Handed
Item
Type
Price
Incineratus
Dagger
25
Blade of the Witching Hour
Dagger
25
Organic Lifeform Inverter
Dagger
20
Uhn'agh Fash, the Darkest Betrayal
Dagger
20
Lava Spine
Sword
20
Fang of Twilight
Sword
20
Andoros, Fist of the Dragon King
Mace
25
Twilight's Hammer
Mace
25
Mace of Acrid Death
Mace
20
Crul'korak, the Lightning's Arc
Axe
20
Two-Handed
Item
Type
Price
Reclaimed Ashkandi, Greatsword of the Brotherhood
Sword
30
Malevolence
Staff
30
Akirus the Worm-Breaker
Mace
30
Shalug'doom, the Axe of Unmaking
Axe
30
Ranged
Item
Type
Price
Themios the Darkbringer
Bow
30
Pip's Solution Agitator
Wand
30
Dragonheart Piercer
Crossbow
30
Off-hand
Item
Type
Price
Kingdom's Heart
Shield
20
Akmin-Kurai, Dominion's Shield
Shield
20
Book of Binding Will
Off-hand
15
Scepter of Ice
Off-hand
15
Miscellaneous
Item
Type
Price
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Milu92
on 2024-10-29T16:42:52-05:00
Why no NHC Drops in Dungeon? : /
Comment by
Asheyy
on 2024-10-29T16:50:51-05:00
Is it really only Strength jewellery?
1
