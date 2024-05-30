This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Progress Achieves World First 25-Man Phase 1 Raids in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Progress, EU Guild on Gehennas has achieved World First Phase 1 25-Man Heroic Raids in Cataclysm Classic! With a raid composition stacked with Warlocks and Death Knights, Progress swapped to a staggering 7 healers to clinch the win in the final battle against Nefarian. We've also included the Warcraft Logs of the race ranks below --
Warcraft Logs Phase 1 25-Man Heroic Raids
6 Comments
Hide 6 Comments
1
Comment by
Riscs
on 2024-05-30T18:50:36-05:00
hi
Comment by
minmin01
on 2024-05-30T18:55:07-05:00
grats Progress!
Comment by
Zujin
on 2024-05-30T18:58:24-05:00
.
Comment by
Goosejaw
on 2024-05-30T19:01:33-05:00
wOrlD firST? bUT tHeY cLeaRed tHeSe 15 YeArS aGo?
Comment by
Commixx
on 2024-05-30T19:03:13-05:00
GZ!
Comment by
Chochu
on 2024-05-30T19:27:36-05:00
Must be feel very weird
1
Post a Comment
