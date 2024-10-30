This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Guides Updated for Rage of the Firelands in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
Serenl
The Firelands Raid becomes available on November 7th in Cataclysm Classic! To help you prepare, our class writers have updated the Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Gear Guides for every class and specialization.
Pre-Raid-Best-in-Slot Guides for Cataclysm Classic Phase 3
Tank Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Blood Death Knight Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Feral Druid Bear Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Protection Paladin Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Protection Warrior Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot
Melee DPS Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Frost Death Knight Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Unholy Death Knight Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Feral Druid Cat Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Retribution Paladin Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Assassination Rogue Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Combat Rogue Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Subtlety Rogue Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Enhancement Shaman Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Arms Warrior Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Fury Warrior Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot
Ranged DPS Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Balance Druid Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Beast Mastery Hunter Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Marksmanship Hunter Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Survival Hunter Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Arcane Mage Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Fire Mage Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Frost Mage Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Shadow Priest Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Elemental Shaman Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Affliction Warlock Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Demonology Warlock Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Destruction Warlock Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot
Healer Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Restoration Druid Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Holy Paladin Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Discipline Priest Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Holy Priest Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot Restoration Shaman Pre-Raid Best-in-Slot
We have also welcomed some new class writers to our Cataclysm Classic team this tier!
Riyani
- Blood Death Knight
Nithvertigo
- Holy Paladin
Bigpizza
- Resto Druid
Neteyes - Hunter (all specializations)
They may already be familiar to you from the Class Discords etc, but be sure to say Hi in the comments down below! If you have any feedback or suggestions about our guides, tools, talent calculators, or item database, please send an email to .
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Gorilita
on 2024-10-30T15:52:08-05:00
First.
Dead expansion.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post