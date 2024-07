Please join us for a Play with the Blues event on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT).



We’ll have the Cataclysm Classic PTR open for testing the Rise of the Zandalari content, with a focus on the new Troll dungeons. Queue up for the Zul’Aman or Zul’Gurub dungeons, and you just might be partnered with members of the WoW Team.



We’ll see you there!