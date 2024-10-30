This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Pip’s Solution Agitator Price Reduced & Darkmoon Items Transmoggable - Cataclysm Classic
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which reduces the price of
Pip's Solution Agitator
from 30
Fissure Stone Fragment
s down to 15, fixes the listing of Elemental Rune Dungeons in the LFG tool, and makes additional Darkmoon items transmoggable.
Cataclysm Classic Phase 3 Overview
October 30, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Updated the price of
Pip's Solution Agitator
on the Fissure Stone Vendor to now cost 15
Fissure Stone Fragment
s (was 30).
Fixed an issue where Elemental Rune Dungeons were showing up as Heroic dungeons when using the LFG tool.
Updated the
Darkmoon Hammer
and the
Cloak of the Darkmoon Faire
to now be transmoggable.
Comment by
Manashi
on 2024-10-30T21:25:17-05:00
About time!
Best looking cloak in the game.
1
