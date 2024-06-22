This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Participate in the Midsummer Fire Festival for a Chance at Epic Loot
Cata
Posted
3 hr 51 min ago
by
Lydiavh
The Midsummer Fire Festival offers many activities, but none quite as rewarding as the Frost Lord Ahune's Loot Table. Defeating this seasonal boss can reward an item level 353 Epic Cloak, or the iconic
Frostscythe of Lord Ahune
. The cloaks in particular are very strong pre-raid, and there is one available for each role!
Item
Description
Shroud of Winter's Chill
Caster Cloak
Cloak of the Frigid Winds
Caster Cloak
The Frost Lord's War Cloak
Physical DPS Cloak
The Frost Lord's Battle Shroud
Physical DPS Cloak
Icebound Cloak
Tank Cloak
Formula: Enchant Weapon - Deathfrost
Scorched Stone
Companion Pet
Upon defeating Ahune you are rewarded
Satchel of Chilled Goods
which contains Justice Points,
Burning Blossom
, and may contain
Frostscythe of Lord Ahune
. Characters of level 84 and above can earn this Satchel once per day for the duration of the Midsummer Fire Festival by queuing for Frost Lord Ahune in the Random Dungeon Finder. Your first kill of the day rewards the
Satchel of Chilled Goods
, however, you can queue multiple times per day and have a chance at looting the Epic Cloaks.
The Midsummer Fire Festival is available on Cataclysm Classic from June 21st to July 5th. What are you hoping to earn from the Midsummer Fire Festival this year? Let us know in the comments below!
Cataclysm Classic Midsummer Guide
