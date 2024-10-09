This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Paladins Can No Longer Use Beacon of Light Unless Talent Selected - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which prevents Paladins from using
Beacon of Light
unless they select the appropriate talent.
Holy Paladin Healer Class Overview Holy Paladin Healer Best in Slot Gear
October 9, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
It is no longer possible for a Paladin to have
Beacon of Light
active while not talented into it. If the talent is lost, Beacon of Light will cancel itself within a few seconds.
Comment by
novadude
on 2024-10-09T19:32:35-05:00
lul
Comment by
LionButLeon
on 2024-10-09T19:33:58-05:00
glad we fixed this but warlock pets are still insanely buggy with rune abuse or incubus
Comment by
Gazagoblin
on 2024-10-09T20:23:33-05:00
🥉
1
