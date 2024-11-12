This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Occu'Thar - New Baradin Hold Boss Now Available in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Serenl
Occu'Thar in
Baradin Hold
is now available on Cataclysm Classic NA servers. This boss should become available on EU servers after the regional reset on Wednesday, November 13th. You can check out our full strategy guide by clicking the link below:
Occu'thar
The Baradin Hold raid is found within Tol Barad. As with other Baradin Hold bosses, Occu'thar offers an extra chance each week to get your current tier items as well as Ruthless PvP Gear. See below for the full list of what Occu'thar can drop.
Occu'Thar in Baradin Hold
Loot Drops from Occu'thar for Cataclysm Classic
Accessories
Slot
Item
Type
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Choker of Accuracy
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Choker of Proficiency
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Necklace of Proficiency
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Necklace of Prowess
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Pendant of Alacrity
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Pendant of Diffusion
Amulet
Neck
Ruthless Gladiator's Pendant of Meditation
Amulet
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Cape of Cruelty
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Cape of Prowess
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Cloak of Alacrity
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Cloak of Prowess
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Drape of Diffusion
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Drape of Meditation
Cloak
Back
Ruthless Gladiator's Drape of Prowess
Cloak
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Band of Accuracy
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Band of Cruelty
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Band of Meditation
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Ring of Accuracy
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Ring of Cruelty
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Signet of Accuracy
Ring
Finger
Ruthless Gladiator's Signet of Cruelty
Ring
Cloth Armor
Hands
Balespider's Handwraps
Cloth Armor
Legs
Balespider's Leggings
Cloth Armor
Hands
Firehawk Gloves
Cloth Armor
Legs
Firehawk Leggings
Cloth Armor
Hands
Gloves of the Cleansing Flame
Cloth Armor
Hands
Handwraps of the Cleansing Flame
Cloth Armor
Legs
Leggings of the Cleansing Flame
Cloth Armor
Legs
Legwraps of the Cleansing Flame
Cloth Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cord of Accuracy
Cloth Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cord of Cruelty
Cloth Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cord of Meditation
Cloth Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cuffs of Accuracy
Cloth Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cuffs of Meditation
Cloth Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Cuffs of Prowess
Cloth Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Felweave Handguards
Cloth Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Felweave Trousers
Cloth Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Mooncloth Gloves
Cloth Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Mooncloth Leggings
Cloth Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Satin Gloves
Cloth Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Satin Leggings
Cloth Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Silk Handguards
Cloth Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Silk Trousers
Cloth Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Treads of Alacrity
Cloth Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Treads of Cruelty
Cloth Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Treads of Meditation
Cloth Armor
Leather Armor
Hands
Dark Phoenix Gloves
Leather Armor
Legs
Dark Phoenix Legguards
Leather Armor
Hands
Obsidian Arborweave Gloves
Leather Armor
Hands
Obsidian Arborweave Grips
Leather Armor
Hands
Obsidian Arborweave Handwraps
Leather Armor
Legs
Obsidian Arborweave Leggings
Leather Armor
Legs
Obsidian Arborweave Legguards
Leather Armor
Legs
Obsidian Arborweave Legwraps
Leather Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Armwraps of Accuracy
Leather Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Armwraps of Alacrity
Leather Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Belt of Cruelty
Leather Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Belt of Meditation
Leather Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Bindings of Meditation
Leather Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Bindings of Prowess
Leather Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Boots of Alacrity
Leather Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Boots of Cruelty
Leather Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Dragonhide Gloves
Leather Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Dragonhide Legguards
Leather Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Footguards of Alacrity
Leather Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Footguards of Meditation
Leather Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Kodohide Gloves
Leather Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Kodohide Legguards
Leather Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Leather Gloves
Leather Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Leather Legguards
Leather Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Waistband of Accuracy
Leather Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Waistband of Cruelty
Leather Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Wyrmhide Gloves
Leather Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Wyrmhide Legguards
Leather Armor
Mail Armor
Hands
Erupting Volcanic Gloves
Mail Armor
Legs
Erupting Volcanic Grips
Mail Armor
Feet
Erupting Volcanic Handwraps
Mail Armor
Feet
Erupting Volcanic Kilt
Mail Armor
Hands
Erupting Volcanic Legguards
Mail Armor
Legs
Erupting Volcanic Legwraps
Mail Armor
Hands
Flamewaker's Gloves
Mail Armor
Legs
Flamewaker's Legguards
Mail Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Armbands of Meditation
Mail Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Armbands of Prowess
Mail Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Chain Gauntlets
Mail Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Chain Leggings
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Linked Gauntlets
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Linked Leggings
Mail Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Links of Accuracy
Mail Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Links of Cruelty
Mail Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Mail Gauntlets
Mail Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Mail Leggings
Mail Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Ringmail Gauntlets
Mail Armor
Waist
Ruthless Gladiator's Ringmail Leggings
Mail Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Sabatons of Alacrity
Mail Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Sabatons of Alacrity
Mail Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Sabatons of Cruelty
Mail Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Sabatons of Meditation
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Waistguard of Cruelty
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Waistguard of Meditation
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Wristguards of Accuracy
Mail Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Wristguards of Alacrity
Mail Armor
Plate Armor
Wrist
Elementium Deathplate Gauntlets
Plate Armor
Wrist
Elementium Deathplate Greaves
Plate Armor
Hands
Elementium Deathplate Handguards
Plate Armor
Legs
Elementium Deathplate Legguards
Plate Armor
Waist
Gauntlets of the Molten Giant
Plate Armor
Waist
Handguards of the Molten Giant
Plate Armor
Wrist
Immolation Gauntlets
Plate Armor
Wrist
Immolation Gloves
Plate Armor
Hands
Immolation Greaves
Plate Armor
Legs
Immolation Handguards
Plate Armor
Feet
Immolation Legguards
Plate Armor
Feet
Immolation Legplates
Plate Armor
Hands
Legguards of the Molten Giant
Plate Armor
Legs
Legplates of the Molten Giant
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Armplates of Alacrity
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Armplates of Proficiency
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Bracers of Meditation
Plate Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Bracers of Prowess
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Clasp of Cruelty
Plate Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Clasp of Meditation
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Dreadplate Gauntlets
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Dreadplate Legguards
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Girdle of Cruelty
Plate Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Girdle of Prowess
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Greaves of Alacrity
Plate Armor
Legs
Ruthless Gladiator's Greaves of Meditation
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Ornamented Gloves
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Ornamented Legplates
Plate Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Plate Gauntlets
Plate Armor
Wrist
Ruthless Gladiator's Plate Legguards
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Scaled Gauntlets
Plate Armor
Feet
Ruthless Gladiator's Scaled Legguards
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Warboots of Alacrity
Plate Armor
Hands
Ruthless Gladiator's Warboots of Cruelty
Plate Armor
Trinkets
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Badge of Conquest
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Badge of Dominance
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Badge of Victory
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Emblem of Cruelty
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Emblem of Meditation
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Emblem of Tenacity
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Insignia of Conquest
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Insignia of Dominance
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Insignia of Victory
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Cruelty
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Cruelty
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Meditation
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Meditation
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Tenacity
Trinket
Trinket
Ruthless Gladiator's Medallion of Tenacity
Trinket
To find out more about the Baradin Hold raid, you can find our guides linked below.
Baradin Hold Raid Overview Guide Baradin Hold Raid Loot Guide
