New Mount Models on Cataclysm PTR Hint at Mists of Pandaria Classic?

looks good
OMG those are clean.Would they also be for retail?
Warcraft Direct announcement probably.
Now that's actually a dope mount
The amount of care I have for these mounts is none if it's tied to the whole 'classic' system. There have been a load of mounts and pets tied into that system and I never get to see them cause I don't want to go back and replay an expansion I already played ... XD too busy in retail WoWI hope these are just added to timewalking, or the trading post .. something to where these really neat models can be seen and not forgotten after the classic server dies off.
letsgoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
As long as its not again this remix #$%^ again.
Yo that sha tiger looks FIRE
Why wasn't THIS in remix? I'd take this over all the recolors we got
Kinda surprised they're going to go ahead with MoP Classic. I thought Remix would have killed a lot of interest in that.If these are pre-order mounts tho guess I won't be getting them. I refuse to purchase Deluxe Editions of CLASSIC expansions. I paid for them before, I'm not paying for them again.
So, with classic going even faster now, they're gonna catch up to retail within a few years ... Then what?
MOP Classic is maybe the least shocking and most predictable news we could possibly have at this point.
They both look really good I actually like the Tiger!The dragon reminds me of Thundering Onyx Cloud SerpentWonder if these make it back to retail?
OMG if they do Pandaria I will SOOOO play it. I so want that tiger mount too.
wtf do you even means hints at
Can't wait for Dragonflight Classic in 2026
I swear if they don't make them available on retail ...