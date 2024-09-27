Molten Front Profession Rewards in Cataclysm Classic

Damek Bloombeard
, notable member of the Thorium Brotherhood, joins in on the action in the Molten Front residing in Sentinel Tree of Malfurion's Breach. After players have completed both
Druids of the Talon and The Shadow Wardens, Damek becomes available to turn in quests handed out by Ricket. Damek offers the quest Additional Armaments instantly, requiring players to obtain x125 Mark of the World Tree
to unlock his wares. Completing this quest is required to buy any of his items or recipes.
Ayla Shadowstorm
eventually comes to join you in the Molten Front for players who have completed both 'Druids of the Talon' and
The Shadow Wardens quests. She can be found standing near the Moonwell in the Molten Front. She immediately offers the quest, Filling the Moonwell, which requires players to collect x125 Mark of the World Tree
to unlock her purchasable items.