Molten Front in Cataclysm Classic Launches September 17

There’s a bounty of adventure waiting for players in Cataclysm Classic and in Season of Discovery Phase 5. Players will be able to begin preparing to face Ragnaros in the Firelands when the Molten Front goes live early in Cataclysm Classic on September 17. Those taking part in Season of Discovery can venture into danger within Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub on September 26 at 1:00 pm PDT.

Cataclysm Classic: The Molten Front Arrives Early on 17 September

Join the defenders of Hyjal as they work to create a foothold in the Firelands to quell the onslaught of Ragnaros’ elementals.

Before patch 4.4.1 releases, stalwart adventurers will now have the opportunity to test their mettle at two daily quest areas located in the fertile hillsides of Mount Hyjal and the burning depths of the Firelands. Known as the Regrowth and Molten Front, these areas will offer daily solo content for level 85 players to enjoy — including over 60 new quests, four "unlockable" iLevel 365 gear vendors, and a world that evolves right before your eyes.

Unlock Your Destiny

Like many of the daily quest areas already in the game, the Regrowth and Molten Front will feature several stages of content. Players will begin their journeys at the renewed Sanctuary of Malorne in Mount Hyjal, joining forces once again with Matoclaw and Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem to repel invading armies of elementals. From there, they must open a portal directly to the Firelands and establish a forward outpost that the Guardians of Hyjal, led by Malfurion Stormrage, can use to thwart further incursions by Ragnaros's forces.

Rather than these stages only becoming available after a certain period of time or at the end of a long quest series, players will instead get to use a new alternate currency called Marks of the World Tree to unlock them at their own pace.

Kick Your Graphics Up a Notch

The update will also include a way for players to turn on High-Definition Textures as an option, which will provide enhanced visual fidelity to many textures in the game. This update allows for a revitalized game world while preserving the Classic aesthetics of the game.



Before

After

To activate the High-Definition Textures option, open your game Options (Escape->Options) and make this change in the Graphic settings.