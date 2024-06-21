Midsummer Arrives in Cataclysm Classic - Event Guide Now Live

Cataclysm Classic

When: June 21–July 5

Where: Located Capital Cities

Midsummer Fire Festival

Across Azeroth and beyond, brilliant bonfires have been lit to rekindle peoples’ spirits and ward off ancient evils. Each year, new guardians are chosen to watch over the sacred flames and ensure that they are never extinguished.

Called "Flame Keepers" or "Flame Wardens," these chosen few request the aid of brave adventurers to traverse the land and journey into the dark recesses of Azeroth's dungeons. It is rumored that any heroes who are willing to brave the terrors placed before them will be rewarded for their efforts through the power of the flames.

Activities

The festivities have begun as the citizens of Azeroth celebrate the hottest of seasons by playing with fire all across their worlds! Stop by a capital city to begin the event’s main quests. While in each of the capital cities, be on the lookout for enemy players; stealing the flames from capital city bonfires. Through your participation in festival quests, you'll collect Burning Blossoms, a special holiday currency you’ll spend to purchase various items and pets available from Midsummer suppliers and merchants.

Burning Blossoms–By Fire Be Blessed: Complete quests to earn Burning Blossoms then throw them into the bonfires to receive the buff, "Fire Festival of Fury" which increases melee/spell critical chance by 3% for 1 hour.

Complete quests to earn Burning Blossoms then throw them into the bonfires to receive the buff, "Fire Festival of Fury" which increases melee/spell critical chance by 3% for 1 hour. Holiday Boss: The Frost Lord Ahune : Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, the Frost Lord. Once Ahune is defeated, you'll be able to loot a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains Justice Points, Burning Blossoms, and a chance of gaining the Frostscythe of Lord Ahune). This is a daily reward available to characters level 84 and above.

: Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, the Frost Lord. Once Ahune is defeated, you'll be able to loot a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains Justice Points, Burning Blossoms, and a chance of gaining the Frostscythe of Lord Ahune). This is a daily reward available to characters level 84 and above. Dance Around the Ribbon Pole: At every festival camp, one of these traditional decorations stands tall beside the bonfire. Take up one of the multi-colored ribbons and dance around the pole with your friends and fellow celebrants for a 10% experience buff!

At every festival camp, one of these traditional decorations stands tall beside the bonfire. Take up one of the multi-colored ribbons and dance around the pole with your friends and fellow celebrants for a 10% experience buff! Stealing The Flames: Members of the Horde and Alliance can visit the bonfires of the opposing faction and steal them, depriving their enemies of the blessings of the fire spirits! Take care, because each side will defend its own flames.

Members of the Horde and Alliance can visit the bonfires of the opposing faction and steal them, depriving their enemies of the blessings of the fire spirits! Take care, because each side will defend its own flames. Fire Juggling: Speak with the Master Fire Juggler near your capital's bonfire in order to juggle flaming torches in this daily quest!

Speak with the Master Fire Juggler near your capital's bonfire in order to juggle flaming torches in this daily quest! Fire in the Sky: The lengthy Midsummer Fire Festival traditionally ends with the sky itself being set alight on the last night of the festival. You won't want to miss it!

Warning: Play with fire at your own risk. Playing with fire could get you burned. Fire is hot. Love is a burning fire. Please don't fall into the ring of fire. In case of fire, stop, collaborate, and listen . . . then drop and roll. Please enjoy the Midsummer Fire Festival responsibly.