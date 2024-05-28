This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
May 28th Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Twin Peaks Battleground Temporarily Unavailable
Cata
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which fixed issues with Death Knight, Druid, & Hunter abilities, and made the Twin Peaks battleground temporarily unavailable to address additional problems.
May 28, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Fixed an issue that was causing Glubtok to summon adds in Normal Deadmines.
Fixed an issue with many guild profession achievements not tracking as expected.
The Twin Peaks battleground is temporarily unavailable while some issues are addressed.
Death Knight
Fixed an issue with Desecration not being removed by Bladestorm.
Druid
Leader of the Pack’s tooltip now correctly states that the Druid’s melee critical strikes in Cat and Bear for cause them to heal 4% of their total health (incorrectly showed 5%).
Hunter
Primate Hunter pets now understand that they can’t move while using their Bad Manner ability and will successfully cast the spell without interrupting themselves.
Furious Howl will no longer stack with other % Crit chance increases such as Leader of the Pack and Rampage.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Zastinnnn
on 2024-05-28T19:58:07-05:00
yeah but where are the pvp vendors?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post