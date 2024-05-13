Leveling Archaeology in the Cataclysm Classic Pre-Patch

Bad Luck Protection When? Or add a vendor where you can trade fragments for the race you want to target the rare epics. This stuff is horrible. Over 1k Solves, Over 500 Troll specifically.
Y'all are brave souls posting this NOW. I'm salty AF at this horrible RNG. over 700 solves in total and 400 on trolls and no Zin'Rokh THIS RNG IS ABSOLUTELY ATROCIOUSEven on retail it took me maybe 30 solves? and i thought that was bad years ago.
Please dont increase the drop chance on the epics blizzard, please I will be really mad if you increase them, dontt do it, let me grind the 1000+ solves before the patch came out, please dont buff it
I'm tired of this grandpa...
add bad luck protection, blizzard. this is atrocious.
This post is a spit in the face. Shame.
Ah, Archaeology. A feature that was so good and ultra popular with the playerbase that it was quietly abandoned since the start of Shadowlands. After I FINALLY got the Sandstone Drake and Ultramarine Qiraji Battle Tank, I haven't touched this boring profession since. Such atrocious RNG and a complete waste of time.I'm almost surprised it hasn't ended up being cut from the game just like First Aid.
Blizzard doesn't need to change this at all. To expect everyone to be able to dig up a 85 epic is insane, that's not the point of the profession.