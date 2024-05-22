This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Justice Points and Valor Points Currency Overview in Cataclysm Classic
With every new expansion, there is always a new Currency to earn in order to trade for gear upgrades. Well, Cataclysm Classic is no exception! This overview will cover Justice Points and Valor Points, including how these currencies can be obtained and what they can be spent on in Cataclysm Classic.
Justice Points Currency Guide
Justice Points
are the first of these currencies that players are likely to earn. Players can earn
Justice Points
by completing a random normal Cataclysm dungeon (up to 7 times a week), defeating bosses in Heroic Cataclysm dungeons, or completing dungeon and raid content from previous expansions. While there is no weekly cap, there is a hard cap of 0
Justice Points
. Players can use
Justice Points
to purchase Chest, Shoulder, Weapon, and Trinket heirlooms, as well as ilevel 346 Rare armor and gear.
Valor Points Currency Guide
Valor Points
can be earned by completing up to 7 Random Heroic Dungeons per week, or from 10 & 25-Player Raid Bosses, once those become available. While there is no maximum limit to how many Valor Points can be acquired, players will be capped at earning up to 0
Valor Points
per week.
Valor Points
are primarily used to purchase 3 out of 5 pieces of the Tier 11 Set, as well as Epic iLvl 359 Cloaks, Relics, Rings, and Trinkets.
What do you plan on spending your
Justice Points
or
Valor Points
on first? Let us know in the comments below!
Tier 11 Sets Overview: Cataclysm Classic
Comment by
AngelOfMelody
on 2024-05-22T09:03:30-05:00
Valor points are still not obtainable in EU.
