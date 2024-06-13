This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
June 13th Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Paid Service Cooldowns Reduced, Eye of the Storm Fixed
Cata
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which
reduces the cooldown of many paid services
, fixes an issue that was limiting the Horde from gaining points in Eye of the Storm, and improves combat logging.
June 13, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Race change, faction change, and paid server transfer cooldowns reduced to 3 days (was 30 days).
Magmaw will no longer fall backwards during Impale, preventing players from doing damage.
Fixed an issue where the Horde team was getting less resource points per tick with three locations captured in the Eye of the Storm, than the Alliance team would in the same situation.
Improved combat logging of certain effects.
Death Knight
Death Coil will no longer critically heal for 300% of the normal value, instead of the intended 200%.
Rogue
Vendetta no longer persists on the target when the Rogue specs out of the talent.
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-06-13T20:51:50-05:00
Alli needs all the help we can get man
1
