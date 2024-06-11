June 11th Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Valor Cap Update, Darkmoon Faire Returns This Weekend

Valor Points will now behave like Conquest and the current weekly cap will be replaced with a rolling seasonal cap.



Developer’s note: If you’ve missed any Valor Points in previous weeks since Cataclysm Classic launched, you’ll now be able to catch up from those weeks.

Starting this weekend, Darkmoon Faire will become available every two weeks, instead of once a month.

Scatter Shot will now correctly break if the target takes damage and it is absorbed.

Fixed an issue with Living Bomb behaving incorrectly when refreshed on multiple targets.

Pyromaniac now counts Ignite as a damage over time effect.

Hand of Sacrifice will now correctly break Scatter Shot and Dragon’s Breath when damage is transferred to the crowd-controlled Paladin.

Prayer of Mending bounces will no longer interrupt the casting Priest’s drinks.

Chakra will no longer be canceled if a Prayer of Mending bounces that you had cast before you applied Chakra.

There is no longer a cap to the number of times you may earn Valor Points from Random Dungeon Finder each week, up to your normal Valor Points cap.The Hood of Malefic wing affect should work once again.Fixed an issue where the Wrack spell during the Sinestra fight could cause your game to freeze and crash.Fixed an issue that prevented the Staff of Disintegration from working to help you in the Tempest Keep Kael’Thas encounter.is now granted properly after completing the achievement.