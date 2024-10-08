Joyous Journeys Experience Buff Returns to Cataclysm Classic

The time to strike at Ragnaros the Firelord draws near. For all champions daring to begin a new adventure or continue their odyssey in Azeroth, you can prepare for the heat when you take advantage of the Joyous Journeys experience buff*, which increases experience gains by 50% for all players up to level 85!



Finish leveling a character, create a new one, or invite friends to join you in Cataclysm Classic. The buff is active by default, but you can visit any innkeeper in the capital cities and Dalaran to turn it off or on again.



Take advantage of the Joyous Journey’s experience buff now. It’s an excellent opportunity for new and returning players to level up and join the defenders of Hyjal as they fight to create a foothold in the Firelands at the Molten Front before the Ragnaros makes his grand entrance in the Rage of the Firelands content update.