Insane in the Membrane Going Away with Cataclysm Launch

But why?
i mean ok but why lol
Odd
dumb and unnecessary change
I don't even get why, honestly. This isn't even in-line with what actually happened back in Cataclysm, so I just don't see the logic in doing this.EDIT: Aren't some of these reps so ridiculously grindy that if you didn't start some of them now you actually won't get this achievement in time?
someone else mentioned a bunch of id's of items changing. Maybe we're getting close enough to modern wow classic characters will be able to move to live rather than classic era
WE LOVE FOMO! WE LOVE FOMOOOOOOO!
Shen'dralar gets removed and DMF gets dailies. Makes sense.
This is so lame hopefully they backtrack on this
Oh please not a single one of the people in this thread complaining about it will ever want to even do that grind.
Giving people 3 weeks notice for such a grindy achievement after years of assuming that there would be no time limit on it is incredibly scummy. Hopefully this is an error stemming from the removal of the Shendralar rep.
Blizzard how many L's are you holding on to now?
NO BLIZZ COMPLETELY NERFED THE ENTRANCE TO ZUL GUBRU AND MAKES IT LESS MAGESTIC THAN IT WAS BEFORE ! IT IS NO LONGER THE LONG THRONE-LIKE ENTRANCE TO THE DOOR AND IT IS JUST A DARK TINY OPENING IN UPPER STV. REVERT THAT CHANGE PLEASE ! ZG ENTRANCE MUST BE BRIGHT AND EXTRAVAGANT LOOKING ! SO THAT WE CAN SHOW OFF ARE TOGC MOUNT !
Blizzard is so weird, With Wrath release they removed Naxx 40 and we got Naxx 25 but kept Onyxia 40 along side Onyxia that came in the TOGC patch, Now they're removing this that was originally in the game?
I grinded out that achievement 3 times in original WOTLK. I did it 3 times in TBC-Classic, too, but that's another story. Anyway, I am so glad Blizzard decided to not carry this achievement forward. That is literally what made me quit in original Cata. For those wondering, when Cata came around, they made the achievement easier to get. Yet they didn't differentiate between those that got it originally (the hard way) and those that got it after Cata launched. It was an absolute kick in the teeth to those rare few of us that got it originally.
Anyone who was seriously going for this already has it. The question still remains as to why but whatever.