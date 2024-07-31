This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Obtain the Panther Cub Pet in Cataclysm Classic Phase 2
Cata
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
With the release of Cataclysm Classic Phase 2, players now have access to the
Panther Cub
pet! This pet can be earned by following a quest that leads into Zul'Gurub.
This little Panther cub is extremely popular, with very cute effects, such as yawning, roars, and naps.
Players can obtain this pet via the
Zul'Gurub
quest chain. The quest chain starts at the Stormwind City or Orgrimmar Hero Board.
The Zandalar Representative
The Zandalari Menace
You need to follow this quest chain, right through to:
Bury Me With Me Boots...
Bury Me With Me Boots...
But be warned! It is quite an emotional moment.
You can collect a matching mount from inside
Zul'Gurub
,
Swift Zulian Panther
is dropped by
High Priestess Kilnara
.
For more information on everything that
Zul'Gurub
has to offer, be sure to check out our Dungeon Guide linked below!
Zul'Gurub Dungeon Guide
