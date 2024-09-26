This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
How to Earn All Cosmetic Rewards From the Molten Front - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
2 hr 5 min ago
by
Serenl
The Molten Front has recently opened on Cataclysm Classic servers, and players may have already ventured over in the hunt for some gear upgrades. But did you know that you can also earn some cool cosmetic items as well? Below, we've listed a few that you may have missed, and you can check out our Molten Front Overview Guide by clicking the link below for more details.
Molten Front Overview Guide
Toys from the Molten Front
Leyara's Locket
is quite an unassuming item, the description doesn't give very much away so you would be forgiven for overlooking this one. You can acquire
Leyara's Locket
by completing
The Rest is History
. This quest starts with a
Smoke-Stained Locket
sent to your mailbox after killing
Leyara
in the Molten Front.
Players have reported this quest can be a bit buggy at times. When handing in your
Smoke-Stained Locket
to
Rabine Saturna
, you may see that you do not meet the requirements for the quest. If this happens to you, talk to
Rabine Saturna
again and choose the Dire Maul dialogue. Once you have been through the Dire Maul dialogue, the quest should work.
When you use
Leyara's Locket
it will transform you into a Druid of the Flame. This item has a 1-hr cooldown and the effect lasts for 10 minutes.
Mylune's Call
is a charming addition to your toy box, but with a price tag of , you will want to know what you are getting. You will need to complete some steps to unlock the vendor of this toy,
Varlan Highbough
. Our Molten Front Overview Guide will walk you through what you need to know.
When you use
Mylune's Call
you will call small woodland creatures, butterflies, and flowers to you.
It has a 50-minute cooldown and the effect only lasts 30 seconds. Unfortunately, this toy has a 3-second cast time, so players can't macro it into special abilities.
Pets from the Molten Front in Cataclysm Classic
If you like pets, the Molten Front has many great choices!
If the
Hyjal Bear Cub
sounds familiar, that is because it is! The
Hyjal Bear Cub
was featured earlier in the Mount Hyjal zone with a quest
The Bears Up There
.
You can acquire a
Hyjal Bear Cub
of your very own, from
Varlan Highbough
for , and with poses like these, who could resist?
Our last pet from the Molten Front is
Scorched Stone
. Now, this pet is looted from
Zen'Vorka's Cache
and isn't guaranteed. However, once you have unlocked all of the Molten Front areas,
Zen'Vorka's Cache
is one of the very few things you can purchase using
Mark of the World Tree
.
The Searing Scorchling is the perfect companion for the Firelands, given that it is a literal Fire Elemental.
Mounts from the Molten Front
You can acquire one mount from the Mount Front, but it isn't going to be easy and will likely take you around 30 days. The
Flameward Hippogryph
is earned by completing achievement
The Molten Front Offensive
.
The Molten Front Offensive
is granted once you have unlocked all the daily quest areas and vendors. Our Molten Front Overview Guide covers the steps required to unlock each area.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Gazagoblin
on 2024-09-26T11:00:59-05:00
🥰
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post