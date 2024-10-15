How Long Will It Take to Earn Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest in Cataclysm Classic?

Today’s new test build includes various tuning adjustments to the acquisition rate of Dragonwrath in Firelands.

Dragonwrath

Changes have been made to the quests “All Seeing Eye”, “Time Grows Short”, and “Heart of Flame” and the respective drop rates of Eternal Embers, Seething Cinders, and Smouldering Essence.

On both 25-person Normal and Heroic, it is now expected that players on average will be able to complete all gathering stages in 4.5 to 6 weeks with each individual gathering stage taking no more than 1.5 to 2 weeks.

On both 10-person Normal and Heroic, it is now expected that players on average will be able to complete all gathering stages in 9 to 12 weeks with each individual gathering stage taking no more than 3 to 4 weeks.

Additional Legendary Quest Adjustments

Players who have used the Charged Focus items to open the Circle of Thorns portal can now open the portal again for raid groups even after they’ve completed the quest Delegation and obtained the Branch of Nordrassil.

The Charged Focii will be slightly easier to obtain during the quest Delegation: Emberstone Fragments now drop 3x at a time from Crystal Prison Traps on the Shannox encounter. Rhyolite Fragments now drop 3x at a time from the Lord Rhyolith encounter. Pyreshell Fragments now drop 3x at a time from the Voracious Hatchling eggs during the Alysrazor encounter.



No changes were made to Beth’tilac, as 3x Obsidian-Flecked Chitin Fragments already dropped from Cinderweb Drones.

We’ve also increased the drop chance of Crystallized Firestone from all respective sources in the Firelands.