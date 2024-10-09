HD Textures Will Be Available on the Rage of the Firelands PTR - Cataclysm Classic

Today, we updated the Cataclysm Classic Firelands PTR.
This week’s build adds the new High Definition Textures option. This option will enhance the fidelity of the in-game world without changing the overall Classic visual aesthetic. To enable this option:
Known Issues
- Log into Cataclysm Classic PTR using the Battle.net app.
- Select the “Get HD Textures” button on the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Select “Download” when prompted.
- You’ll be sent back to the Battle.net app to download the texture update.
- Please let us know what you think!
We’re currently tracking the following known issues:
General
- User Interface
Creating a new gear set results in a LUA error.
- Players are not able to set a character language via the language selector in chat.
As a reminder, our next Firelands raid test on the PTR will begin on October 15.
- Players get disconnected inside the Blackrock Caverns dungeon (so it will be unavailable in the current PTR).