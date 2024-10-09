HD Textures Will Be Available on the Rage of the Firelands PTR - Cataclysm Classic

Log into Cataclysm Classic PTR using the Battle.net app.

Select the “Get HD Textures” button on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Select “Download” when prompted.

You’ll be sent back to the Battle.net app to download the texture update.

Please let us know what you think!

User Interface



Creating a new gear set results in a LUA error. Players are not able to set a character language via the language selector in chat.

Players get disconnected inside the Blackrock Caverns dungeon (so it will be unavailable in the current PTR).

Today, we updated the Cataclysm Classic Firelands PTR.This week’s build adds the new High Definition Textures option. This option will enhance the fidelity of the in-game world without changing the overall Classic visual aesthetic. To enable this option:We’re currently tracking the following known issues: