Firelands Raid Testing Starting October 15th - Cataclysm Classic

Firelands hype!
ded
Will Atonement actually be fixed by then, or ever? It said it was fixed yesterday, but it's just not. Still broken. Exactly the same as it was.
1% be like "BRO ITS STILL TOO EASY THINGS JUST DIE GIVE US THE PRE-NERF VALUES"
expected. firelands still had so many bugs after the 2nd ptr session
Maybe they will fix hunter's pet Call of the wild ability reset after a wipe, when you or the pet is dead? It is like that since WOLTK....
Bad news. Why didn't they test Firelands before? This shows the raid is not ready, so we might have to wait until November...