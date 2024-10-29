Firelands Parsing Rules on Warcraft Logs - Cataclysm Classic

Firelands Parsing Rules PlansShannox
- Remove damage done to Crystal Prison. Remove damage done to Rageface and Riplimb on Heroic difficulty. Riplimb damage still counts for tanks.
Lord Rhyolith
- No rules, removed from Damage All-Star Points
Beth'tilac
- No rules, removed from Damage All-Star Points
Alysrazor
- Removed from Complete Raid DPS (Boss+Trash and Boss Fight DPS), and Damage All-Star Points.
Baleroc
Majordomo Staghelm
- Remove damage done to Spirit of the Flame (except for Tanks) on 25 man
Ragnaros
Other
- Using Alysrazor buffs on other bosses is not allowed (Blazing Power, Molten Feather)
We have opted not to normalize Majordomo before release, but we are open to partitioning down the line with potential Ragnaros changes (add exclusions etc) if necessary. Obviously raid hasn't released yet, so feedback still welcome - but this is the current outlined proposal. Thanks for all the feedback so far!