Firelands Parsing Rules on Warcraft Logs - Cataclysm Classic

Remove damage done to Crystal Prison. Remove damage done to Rageface and Riplimb on Heroic difficulty. Riplimb damage still counts for tanks.

No rules, removed from Damage All-Star Points

Removed from Complete Raid DPS (Boss+Trash and Boss Fight DPS), and Damage All-Star Points.

No rules.

Remove damage done to Spirit of the Flame (except for Tanks) on 25 man

No rules

Using Alysrazor buffs on other bosses is not allowed (Blazing Power, Molten Feather)

Lord RhyolithBeth'tilacAlysrazorBalerocMajordomo StaghelmRagnarosOtherWe have opted not to normalize Majordomo before release, but we are open to partitioning down the line with potential Ragnaros changes (add exclusions etc) if necessary. Obviously raid hasn't released yet, so feedback still welcome - but this is the current outlined proposal. Thanks for all the feedback so far!