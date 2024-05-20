This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything Coming to Cataclysm Classic in Phase 1
Cata
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
PopularTopular
With the launch of Cataclysm Classic, we wanted to highlight all of the newest content coming to the game in Phase 1! As a reminder, Cataclysm Classic will become available on May 20th, 2024, at 3:00 pm PDT.
Cataclysm Classic Phase 1 Overview Guide
New Zones in Cataclysm Classic
Cataclysm Classic introduces 5 new Zones for players to quest in on their journey to the new level cap of 85. Along with these 5 leveling Zones, there will also be an additional max-level PvP Zone available!
Mount Hyjal
- Level 80-82
Vashj'ir
- Level 80-82
Deepholm
- Level 82-83
Uldum
- Level 83-84
Twilight Highlands
- Level 84-85
Tol Barad
- Max Level PvP Island
New Factions in Cataclysm Classic
Each new Zone will also bring opportunities for players to earn Reputation with the game's 8 new Factions!
Faction
Zone
Guardians of Hyjal
Mount Hyjal
The Earthen Ring
Vashj'ir, Deepholm, Twilight Highlands
Therazane
Deepholm
Ramkahen
Uldum
The Wildhammer Clan
Twilight Highlands
The Dragonmaw Clan
Twilight Highlands
Baradin's Wardens
Tol Barad
Hellscream's Reach
Tol Barad
If you'd like to know which Factions offer the best rewards for your Class or Specialization, check out our recommendations below:
Reputations to Target For Each Specialization in Cataclysm Classic
Traveling in Cataclysm Classic
If you've been playing during the pre-patch, then you've probably already purchased your
Flight Master's License
to help you zip around Azeroth. However, as players begin leveling in the new Zones of Cataclysm Classic, they will also begin to unlock a new portal network that will allow even easier travel from their Faction's main city to the new Zones!
Eastern Earthshrine
Western Earthshrine
These portal hubs will be found in Stormwind City & Orgrimmar and will become available as players complete the relevant campaign quests for each new Zone.
Getting Around Azeroth in Cataclysm Classic
New & Revamped Dungeons in Cataclysm Classic
In addition to the new leveling Zones, players will also be able to level by completing the newest Dungeons added to the game:
Dungeon
Zone
Level Range
Blackrock Caverns
Burning Steppes
80+
Throne of the Tides
Vashj'ir
80+
The Stonecore
Deepholm
81+
The Vortex Pinnacle
Uldum
82+
Halls of Origination
Uldum
83+
Lost City of the Tol'vir
Uldum
83+
Grim Batol
Twilight Highlands
84+
In addition to these 7 new Dungeons, there will also be two Dungeon revamps that players will be able to experience as level 85 Heroic Dungeons:
Dungeon
Zone
Level Range
The Deadmines
Westfall
10+ (Normal), 85 (Heroic)
Shadowfang Keep
Silverpine Forest
11+ (Normal), 85 (Heroic)
Dungeons Overview for Cataclysm Classic
Darkmoon Faire Island in Cataclysm Classic
In Cataclysm Classic, The Darkmoon Faire is receiving a bit of a revamp as well. In addition to the original locations in Elwynn Forest and Mulgore, The Darkmoon Faire will also be held in a new zone, called
Darkmoon Island
.
The new Darkmoon Faire experience comes with new Quests, Minigames, and new Currencies that can be used to purchase unique Companions and Mounts, such as the
Darkmoon Dancing Bear
!
Darkmoon Faire Updates in Cataclysm Classic
New Battlegrounds in Cataclysm Classic
Along with the new expansion will also come two new Battlegrounds!
The Battle for Gilneas
is a 10v10 battleground similar in style to Arathi Basin, with players capturing and holding points in order to gain resources.
While
Twin Peaks
is similar to Warsong Gulch, a 10v10 capture-the-flag battleground. PvP Season 9 begins on May 29th!
New Raids in Cataclysm Classic
Finally, in Cataclysm Classic Phase 1, players will be able to jump into 3 new Raids starting on May 30th, 2024, with one additional Raid opening on June 4th.
Raid Name
Release Date
Location
Bosses
Loot ilvl
Bastion of Twilight
May 30, 2024
Twilight Highlands
4 Normal5 Heroic
Normal: 359Heroic: 372
Throne of the Four Winds
May 30, 2024
Uldum
2
Normal: 359Heroic: 372
Blackwing Descent
May 30, 2024
Burning Steppes
6
Normal: 359Heroic: 372
Baradin Hold
June 4, 2024
Tol Barad
3 (staggered unlock)
Argaloth
: 359
Cataclysm Classic Raids Overview Tier 11 Sets Overview: Cataclysm Classic
What content are you most looking forward to in Cataclysm Classic Phase 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
