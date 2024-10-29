Everything Coming in Rage of the Firelands - Cataclysm Classic

First 🥇
Fix Darkmoon faire achievement pvp event lol
I tested the HD textures on the PTR, that's not bad, that's not enough to get the effect WAHOUUU like in 2004 but i really appreciate that.
Why zero mention about Joyous Journeys buff removed without any notice? Shouldn't it be active until the end of anniversary at least? Is this a bug? No sense to remove it now.
Will not download the extra 500g for texture. Thank you for making it optional ! This is the MOST important and cherished period of wow for me. The beauty of classic is it doesn’t hurt you eyes or tire you out. It’s always provides the player with a great sense of closure when log in to idle with your characters everyday. The visual chemistry is about many low res ‘samples’ coming together to form a ‘symphony’ - the whole picture is finally turned up via the full screen glow effect /bright lighting found in many classic areas, Especially Tol Barad . This makes the magnitude of players coming together easily received by people who may be multitasking (work/ household tasks/ yelling at kids etc). This comfortable ratio of your character standing outto you, feeling closure VS the environment is the sweet spot that is achieved in classic as the player can focus on their character (and notice other players) easily 😋