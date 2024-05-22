This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Every New and Revamped Dungeon Coming to Cataclysm Classic Phase 1
Whether you want to level in Dungeons all the way to 85, complete a specific Dungeon Quest, or you're just attempting to complete an Achievement, our Dungeon Overview Guides for Cataclysm Classic have all the information you'll need!
Blackrock Caverns Guide
Deadmines Guide
Grim Batol Guide
Halls of Origination Guide
Lost City of the Tol'vir Guide
Shadowfang Keep Guide
The Stonecore Guide
The Vortex Pinnacle Guide
The Throne of the Tides Guide
Cataclysm Classic brings 7 new Dungeons to help players get from level 80 to 85. Along with 2 revamped Dungeons, there will be a total of 9 Heroic Dungeons to choose from once players reach level 85!
In addition to 7 brand new Dungeons, Cataclysm Classic also introduces Heroic versions of Deadmines and Shadowfang Keep!
Which Cataclysm Classic Dungeon are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
