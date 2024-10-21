Elemental Rune Dungeons & Protocol Inferno Available for Testing on Cataclysm Classic PTR

Today, we’ve begun testing Elemental Rune Dungeons in the Cataclysm Classic 4.4.1 PTR.
Elemental Rune Dungeons are a new optional game mode, which can be activated in most Cataclysm Classic heroic dungeons by interacting with the Mysterious Elemental Device near each dungeon’s entrance and selecting “Activate Protocol Inferno”. The mode is not available in Zul’Aman or Zul’Gurub, due to their already-advanced rewards.
Upon activating Protocol Inferno, a floating element will appear and all 5 players in the group will need to channel it.
For PTR testing, we’ve set the requirement to one (1) player activating the floating element.
Elemental Rune Protocol Inferno dungeons can also be queued-for by using the automated Group Finder tool, and they require a minimum item level of 346 to queue for. When using automated Group Finder to queue for these, players will not need to interact with the Mysterious Elemental Device. Protocol Inferno will already be active.
Activating Protocol Inferno will grant creatures in the dungeon the “Fury of the Firelord” buff, increasing their health and damage.
Each boss in Protocol Inferno dungeons will drop 2x of a new currency, Fissure Stone Fragments, per player. If players have defeated all of the other bosses in the dungeon, the final boss of each dungeon will drop an extra 3 Fissure Stone Fragments.
This currency can be used to purchase items from the new NPC, Kyanite Stonetender, in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.
Items able to be purchased include:
Normal Tier 11 Helm Tokens
Normal Tier 11 Shoulder Tokens
Satchels for all non-weapon drops from Heroic Throne of the Four Winds
These satchels also have the chance to drop the following mounts:
Reins of the Drake of the North Wind
Reins of the Vitreous Stone Drake
Reins of the Drake of the South Wind
All non-weapon Heroic Nefarian Drops
All non-weapon Sinestra Drops
The Heroic versions of the following trinkets:
Bell of Enraging Resonance
Heart of Rage
Symbiotic Worm
Protocol Inferno also brings with it new Achievements to earn.
The intended starting iLvl for these dungeons is 346, and in the PTR, we’d appreciate your feedback from running them with the Cataclysm Classic Level 85 character templates, to get the intended difficulty experience.