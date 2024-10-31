This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Elemental Bonds Questline Now Available in Cataclysm Classic Rage of the Firelands
Cata
Posted
2 hr 36 min ago
by
Serenl
With the release of Rage of The Firelands, the Elemental Bonds Quest Chain is now available in Cataclysm Classic! This quest chain consists of nine quests and has been a favorite for many since Cataclysm was originally released. You can access our guide to this quest chain by clicking the box below.
Elemental Bonds Overview in Cataclysm Classic
While the quests can be tricky, this chain rewards players with an ilvl 365 cloak and a great story with many dramatic cut scenes.
You can start this epic quest line by talking to your Faction Earthspeaker in the Cataclysm Portal area of either Stormwind City or Orgrimmar. The first quest you receive will be
The Call of the World-Shaman
, which sends you to meet with Thrall in Mount Hyjal. Our guide will walk you through the rest of the quest chain in detail.
Have you completed the Elemental Bonds quest chain yet? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Unlisch
on 2024-10-31T12:13:54-05:00
noway :o
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post