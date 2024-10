With a new build that is live on the PTR, we’ve now begun testing of our updated items coming in 4.4.1.



Look for the Molten Frontaur NPC in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or the Molten Front. That test vendor allows you to purchase Firelands Tier Gear, Trinkets, and the Dragonwrath legendary staff.



Please try it all out, submit bug reports in the PTR if you find any, and let us know if you have any questions here.



Thank you!