Dragonwrath Acquisition Rate Adjusted Further - Cataclysm Classic

During a 12-week period, a 25-player raid killing all 7 bosses in Firelands each week can expect to fully assemble 4-6 Legendary Dragonwrath staves.

During the same 12-week period, a 10-player raid killing all 7 bosses can expect to fully assemble 3-4.5 Legendary staves.

Greetings!Since announcing our tuning adjustments to the acquisition rate of the legendary staff Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest in Firelands, we’ve been listening to your feedback, particularly about the acquisition rate for 10-player groups.Upon further review, we’ve decided to increase the drops of Eternal Embers, Seething Cinders, and Smouldering Essences across both 10-player Normal and Heroic difficulties, so that the speed of acquiring Dragonwrath for those group sizes will be drastically increased.We now expect:Please keep in mind that multiple staves can be assembled simultaneously, with up to 3 players collecting the different materials that drop from each boss.Thank you for your feedback. We hope you’re enjoying Rage of the Firelands. We’re looking forward to the launch of the Firelands raid next week!