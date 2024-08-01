This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Don't Miss These 'Rise of the Zandalari' Questline Rewards in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Lydiavh
Cataclysm Classic Phase Two is now live, and with it comes a new quest chain for players to complete - The Rise of the Zandalari. This quest chain is expansive, and players are phased at several points. Aside from the lore, there are several reasons to complete this chain!
Firstly, you will gain this adorable
Panther Cub
.
Black Ice
, is a ring, visible on your character when equipped!
And finally,
Tattered Hexcloth Bag
, a 24-slot bag!
This quest chain begins with:
The Zandalar Representative
The Zandalari Menace
While this quest chain is fairly straightforward, it does involve the new Dungeons and takes quite a while. Check out our guide below (by clicking the box below) for a detailed walk-through of the entire chain.
Rise of the Zandalari Questline Guide - Cataclysm Classic
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
1
Comment by
cgilm2526
on 2024-08-01T10:35:13-05:00
What is the min level to get this quest? Im 60 and Im not seeing anything.
Comment by
Critz
on 2024-08-01T10:53:34-05:00
What is the min level to get this quest? Im 60 and Im not seeing anything.
Probably level 85 the same as the dungeon
Comment by
Angrymama
on 2024-08-01T11:04:11-05:00
What is the min level to get this quest? Im 60 and Im not seeing anything.
If you click on the quest link, it will take you the the page of the said quest and you will see it says, "Required Level 85".
1
Post a Comment
