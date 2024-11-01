This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Day of the Dead Holiday Event Now Live in Cataclysm Classic!
Cata
Posted
2 hr 5 min ago
by
Serenl
The Day of The Dead mini-holiday, is now live on Cataclysm Classic servers
Day of the Dead is a mini-holiday that runs from November 1-2 in Cataclysm Classic. This traditionally follows Hallow's End and allows participants to celebrate the fortunate dead in graveyards outside every capitol city in Azeroth. Note that this holiday ends very early on November 3rd (1 AM server time), so it's best to get things done on the 1st or 2nd.
Participating in these events can earn you an achievement,
Dead Man's Party
, as well as a temporary
Macabre Marionette
companion pet!
Day of the Dead Full Guide
Tip
: Get some
Simple Flour
and
Ice Cold Milk
(at least 1 of each) before heading to a
graveyard
. This will save you traveling time when doing the quest below.
To take part in the event's festivities, you must first locate
Catrina
, an undead female (and a reference to
La Calavera Catrina
), who can be found near the
Spirit Healer
of Dalaran or
outside of
any Capital City. It is most important that you remember to /dance with her! Then, purchase
Orange Marigold
from
Chapman
, the vendor located near her.
Be sure to take a tour of the various faction graveyards while using
Orange Marigold
: each has different NPCs dancing around the graves, which have unique holiday decorations. The Stormwind graveyard is especially notable for its numerous decorations.
There are a few unique items that can be obtained during this holiday, though none are permanent. In addition to selling the flowers required for the Grateful Dead quest (
Orange Marigold
and
Bouquet of Orange Marigolds
) and the
Recipe: Bread of the Dead
, Chapman also sells the following seasonal faire:
Candy Skull
- - It's seasonal candy for eating.
Spirit Candle
- - This candle, when placed on the ground, offers a 4 Spirit buff to anyone in the area around it, similar to a
Cooking Fire
.
Whimsical Skull Mask
- - This exotic mask resembles a traditional Day of the Dead skull motif.
How will you be celebrating Day of the Dead in Cataclysm Classic this year? Let us know in the comments down below!
