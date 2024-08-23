This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Darkmoon Faire Quests Will Reset Weekly - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
55 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which makes Darkmoon Faire quests reset weekly, giving players two opportunities per holiday to complete these quests.
Darkmoon Faire in Cataclysm Classic
August 23, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Fixed an issue preventing Darkmoon Faire quests from resetting as expected.
Darkmoon Faire quests now reset weekly.
Developers’ notes: This means that, each Darkmoon Faire holiday, players will have two chances to complete each of these quests.
1
Comment by
kellar
on 2024-08-23T23:08:02-05:00
Hey Blizzard I really hope pets aren't as buggy in Firelands as they're in T11...
1
