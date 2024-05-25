This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Darkmoon Faire Island Open May 26 - June 1 in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With the release of Cataclysm Classic brings a new spin on an old fan favorite. The Darkmoon Faire is now moving to
Darkmoon Island
, where players can play new mini-games, earn
Darkmoon Prize Ticket
to spend on prizes such as
Swift Forest Strider
or
Darkmoon Dancing Bear
, and engage in a large-scale PvP arena! The Darkmoon Faire returns to Cataclysm Classic on May 26th and remains open for one week.
Darkmoon Faire Updates in Cataclysm Classic
What Darkmoon Faire activities are you most looking forward to in Cataclysm Classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
