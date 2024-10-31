This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Daily Heroic & Daily Zandalari Dungeons Now Reward Bonus Valor - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
43 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which corrects the bonus valor rewarded from Daily Heroic and Daily Zandalari dungeon queues.
Cataclysm Classic Phase 3 Overview
October 31, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Fixed an issue preventing bonus valor from the Daily Heroic and Daily Zandalari dungeon queues from being rewarded properly. Players will see the correct bonus valor for 1st-of-day queues tomorrow.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post