Currency Conversions & Reward Updates Coming in Rage of the Firelands - Cataclysm Classic

Greetings! As we prepare for the release of the Rage of the Firelands patch 4.4.1 on October 29, we want to update you on some of the currency conversions that will take place during maintenance.



Conquest and Honor Points

All existing Conquest Points in the Currency tab will be converted to Honor Points. Rather than converting Honor Points that exceed the 4000 point cap to silver, Honor Points will be allowed to exceed the cap, allowing players to retain and use their Honor Points. However, players with Honor Points exceeding the cap will need to spend their Honor Points until the amount they have falls below the cap, in order to start receiving Honor Points again from activities.



Similar to the first season of Cataclysm Classic, the initial cap for Conquest Points will be 4000 and will increase by 4000 every week throughout the season.



Valor and Justice Points

All existing Valor Points in the Currency tab will be converted to Justice Points. All Justice Points exceeding the 4000 point cap will be converted into gold at a rate of 47 silver per point and will be mailed to the character.



Similar to the first season of Cataclysm Classic, the initial cap for Valor Points will be 1600 and will increase by 1600 every week throughout the season.



Across all versions of the Firelands raid, each boss defeated (except Ragnaros) will reward 100 Valor Points. Defeating Ragnaros will reward 200 Valor Points.



In Baradin Hold, defeating Argoloth rewards 35 Valor Points in 10-player mode and 45 Valor Points in 25-player mode. When Occu’thar releases after the Firelands raid, defeating this boss will reward 100 Valor Points in either mode.



The Random Rise of the Zandalari Heroic reward has been updated to 240 Valor Points for the first run of the day. Subsequent runs will reward 60 Valor Points each.



The Random Cataclysm Heroic reward remains 240 Valor Points for the first run of the day. However, subsequent runs of Random Cataclysm Heroics will reward 120 Valor Points.



Every successful Elemental Rune Dungeon: Protocol Inferno run will reward 240 Valor Points.



The number of Valor Points awarded for defeating a boss on Heroic difficulty in The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, and Throne of the Four winds is 35 in 10-player mode, and 45 in 25-player mode.



We’re looking forward to seeing you take on the Firelands!