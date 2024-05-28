Conquest Vendors Temporarily Unavailable in Cataclysm Classic

Earlier today, in order to address an issue with items that can be purchased for Conquest, we sent all of the Conquest vendors on a vacation.



We’ve been working diligently to understand and fix the issue, but it has turned out to be a particularly tricky one. At this time, we don’t know how long it’s going to take to fix.



Something we do know is – we’ll probably have to do realm restarts to make the fix for this work correctly and bring the Conquest vendors back from their trip. So you can keep an eye out for scheduled realm restarts to know when we have it all sorted.



Thank you for your patience!