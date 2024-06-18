This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Classic Summer Sale - Game Services Up To 33% Off
Cata
Posted
1 hr 17 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard's Summer Sale has brought discounts of up to 33% off on certain Cataclysm Classic game services until July 1st!
Whether you're just not feeling like your current name represents you anymore or you're trying to get that newest raiding character ready for reset, the Classic Game Services have you covered.
Blizzard Classic WoW Summer Sale on the Battle.net Shop
Level 80 Character Boost
-
$60.00
$40.00 (33% Off)
Classic Character Transfer
-
$25.00
$17.50 (30% Off)
Classic Faction Change
-
$30.00
$21.00 (30% Off)
Classic Race Change
-
$25.00
$17.50 (30% Off)
Classic Name Change
-
$10.00
$7.00 (30% Off)
Currently, only game services are offered at discount in the Summer Sale - if you were looking to pick up some toys, those are unfortunately still at full price!
Blizzard Classic WoW Summer Sale on the Battle.net Shop
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post