Classic Mega Realm Consolidation - Blizzard Looking for Feedback

Tom Ellis

Alright, so we’ve been looking at getting Wrath Classic realms condensed down ahead of Cataclysm launch, SoD style mega realms. But, while doing that we realized we have an opportunity that we’re honestly too afraid to take. Thoughts?



Faerlina-US and Benediction-US are fake PvP realms, they’re 99% one faction each. One Horde, one Alliance, and almost equal in player size. @AggrendWoW and I kind of desperately want to clash the two realms together and turn on faction balancing.



The problem is, a very real number of people established on those realms never really wanted to deal with the reality of balanced PvP and messing with that could cause many of them to leave.



Do you play on those realms? What do you think? This would be the spiciest Cata PvP realm to have ever existed.



Now if you’re a news site please for the love of cod don’t post blizzard is forcing servers together for pvp, we can’t actually act on this one as much as we’d like it’s just rocking the status quo too much but I’m intrigued on your thoughts, how much do you think we should insert ourselves in realm management? Spoiler though, it never usually goes well. Everyone had their own opinion on what success is.

