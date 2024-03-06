Classic Beta Updated to Cataclysm Patch 4.4.0 - Beta Starting Soon?

here before the "im not playing cata so i dont care" comments
Hell yeah! Love Cata can't wait !
I can't wait to play Cata
lets goooo
Re release of old expansions is nice for newer players but as original players cata was nice but also had it's downside not saying it's a bad expac but it definitely changed a lot of things one the market volatility and gold prices along with the new items, gating. The only problem is some content now is either skippable or barely even touched for examples when cata releases you prob won't be in northrend or outlands more then 10 lvls I liked cata as a hunter was tricky as a paladin with the holy power but word of glory is wats gonna break the game again unless they fix it. I hope for those that wanna enjoy it do and sorry for those who don't I'm on the fence right now due to alsee what changes they're really gonna make like they promised and how classes are gonna play out.
Cata is a great expansion until Dragonsoul, however this will be Cata with changes so it can only get better tbf, just like WoTLK Classic.
does this mean they release it in 1-2 months?
I see the cata zoomies are already projecting seethe onto others and setting up boogeymen
Yeah finally! Can't wait for Cata, a great underrated expansion! Now WoW Classic will only get better!
cata = best expansion ever
CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE
I would rather test Alpha War witihn :D :D