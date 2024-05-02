This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Talent Calculator Updated - New Glyphs, Updated Trees
Cata
Posted
2 hr 16 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Cataclysm Pre-Patch is now live, and with it, players are beginning to prepare for Deathwing's arrival - new professions, new stats, and the introduction of Flying to Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms are available and ready for players to explore and experiment with.
Along with that, Wowhead has updated our Talent Calculator for Cataclysm Classic, featuring new talent trees, updated Glyphs, and a new sleek look!
Cataclysm Classic Talent Calculator
Plan your character progression straight through to Level 85 - and be ready to take on all the challenges Deathwing brings to Azeroth!
Stat Changes in Cataclysm Classic Prime Glyphs in Cataclysm Classic
1
Comment by
schmilblick
on 2024-05-02T06:32:42-05:00
What update ? It's been like this since the beginning and it's still not showing abilities.
1
