Cataclysm Classic Roadmap - Dragon Soul Arrives January 2025
Cata
Posted
1 minute ago
by
Anshlun
With the
announcement of Pre-Patch and launch dates
, Blizzard also unveiled the release scheduled for every Cataclysm Classic Phase. Firelands arrives in October and Dragon Soul in January 2025.
Pre-Patch – April 30
Launch – May 20
Rise of the Zandalari – July 2024
Rage of the Firelands – October 2024
Hour of Twilight – January 2025
