This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Cataclysm Classic Raid Loot Guides Now Live
Cata
Posted
3 hr 6 min ago
by
PopularTopular
So you've reached level 85, maybe you've grinded for most of your
Pre-Raid BiS
, and now you're looking to take on Cataclysm Classic's first Raid tier. We've got you covered with our newest Raid Loot Guides for every Raid in Cataclysm Classic Phase 1!
Throne of the Four Winds Raid Loot Guide Blackwing Descent Raid Loot Guide Bastion of Twilight Raid Loot Guide
Each of these Raid Loot Guides contains information on every drop from every boss in the first tier of Cataclysm Classic Raids for both Normal and Heroic modes. Each Raid drops Item Level 359 gear on Normal mode, however, while Throne of the Four Winds and Blackwing Descent each drop Item Level 372 gear on Heroic Mode, Bastion of Twilight bosses can drop up to Item Level 379!
What Raid Loot are you most looking forward to earning once these Raids go live on May 30th at 3:00 pm PDT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post