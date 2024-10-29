This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic: Rage of the Firelands Update is Now Live; Firelands Raid Opens on November 7th!
Cata
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Cataclysm Classic Phase 3 - Rage of the Firelands is now live! Players can now enter Elemental Rune Protocol Inferno Dungeons, begin the Elemental Bonds questline, and increase their graphics with
new HD textures
!
Cataclysm Classic Phase 3 Overview Guide
Cataclysm Classic Phase 3 Overview Guide
<!--For October 10-->
<p>Calling defenders of Azeroth to brave the inferno and push back against Ragnaros and his wayward loyalists—the Rage of the Firelands update is now live, and the Firelands Raid arrives November 7.</p>
<!--Launch Trailer-->
<hr class="image-divider" />
<p>The Rage of the Firelands content update will burn an indelible mark in Azeroth's history. Take on the new <a href="
https://www.wowhead.com/cata/guide/quests/thrall-elemental-bonds?brl"
target="_blank">Elemental Bonds</a> questline, and increase the challenges for powerful rewards with the new <strong>Elemental Rune Dungeons: Protocol Inferno</strong> difficulty option. Then, soon after the update, the legendary Firelands Raid arrives with its Raid tier armor and weapons, two new mounts, Achievements, and seven unique boss encounters.</p>
<p>This will also be the stop for Druid, Mage, Priest, Shaman, or Warlock in their quest to build the legendary staff <a href="
Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest
?brl" target="_blank"><strong>Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest</strong></a>, a weapon of unsurpassed quality that requires a spectacular effort to construct. Like the Shadowmourne questline in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, adjustments have been made to make <strong>Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest</strong>, faster to acquire on both 10 and 25-player raid sizes.</p>
<hr class="image-divider" />
<h3><span style="color:#DAA520;">Arriving October 29: Kick Your Graphics Up a Notch</span></h3>
<p>The Rage of the Firelands update includes a way for players to turn on High-Definition Textures as an option, providing enhanced visual fidelity to many textures in the game. This allows for a revitalized world while preserving its classic aesthetics. </p>
<aside class="gallery">
<figure>
Dwarf in silver armor Before
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/KHWM9L9PIY0D1725924314972.png"
style="width: 429px; height: 558px;" /><br />
<strong style="text-align: center;">Before</strong></p>
</figure>
<figure>
Dwarf in Silver armor more defined After
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/XD0HDXH72KU71725924314978.png"
style="width: 434px; height: 558px;" /><br />
<strong>After</strong></p>
</figure>
</aside>
<hr class="image-divider" />
<h3><span style="color:#DAA520;">Arriving November 7: Feel the Burn in the Firelands Raid</span></h3>
<ul>
<li><strong>Normal</strong>: 378–384</li>
<li><strong>Heroic:</strong> 391–397</li>
</ul>
<p>Without warning, Ragnaros's armies surged toward Mount Hyjal, intent on burning the World Tree of Nordrassil. In the ensuing conflict, many brave heroes perished. By their noble sacrifices, the impossible was achieved—the Guardians of Hyjal pushed Ragnaros's minions back into the Firelands.</p>
<aside class="center-block">
<div class="image"><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/blog_thumbnail/mr/MRQ9LLFTDJVO1728501374902.png"><img
src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/blog_thumbnail/mr/MRQ9LLFTDJVO1728501374902.png"
/></a></div>
</aside>
<p>The battle to protect Hyjal still rages inside Ragnaros's smoldering realm. As territory is gained and Azeroth's champions edge closer to the Firelands' inner sanctums, a monumental task lies ahead.</p>
<h5><span style="color:#DAA520;">A Band of Bosses to Beat</span></h5>
<p>Entrenched around Ragnaros's lair—Sulfuron Keep—are his most loyal servants, including the Druids of the Flame. Should Ragnaros succeed in destroying Nordrassil, Azeroth will suffer a blow from which it may never recover.</p>
<p>The Rage of the Firelands content update offers courageous champions an opportunity to storm into this Elemental Plane to turn the tide in the Firelands, where six unique bosses stand between you and the reinvigorated Ragnaros.</p>
<aside class="gallery">
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/UNXYB20UVDD81728501943738.png"><img
alt="large spider made of molten rock hangs from the ceiling of a cavern" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/UNXYB20UVDD81728501943738.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><span style="color:#DAA520;">Beth'tilac, The Red Widow</span></strong></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">Her fiery webs reach far overhead, daring her adversaries to face their fears of spiders and heights. Take hold of her webs, climb into her domain, and find a way to thwart her evil designs.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/F1LQZ723SZYP1728501943975.png"><img
alt="giant lava creature stands in a volcanic eruption" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/F1LQZ723SZYP1728501943975.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color:#DAA520;"><strong>Lord Rhyolith</strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">Heroes face a difficult challenge: attack this massive magma giant's bulk while forcing him to move against his will among volcanic eruptions that ultimately spell his doom. Or yours if you're not careful.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>
<aside class="gallery">
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/MQ85GF13MVLB1728501943728.png"><img
alt="hawk made of fire flies above the volcanic pools" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/MQ85GF13MVLB1728501943728.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><span style="color:#DAA520;">Alysrazor</span></strong></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">Are you ready to fly the fiery skies? Take a leap of faith when you catch her singed feathers and use them to soar above the fiery inferno or become engulfed in fierce flames at the whim of this swift firehawk.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/ZG9ZMCLFHA401728501944219.png"><img
alt="giant lava creatures stand in a volcanic eruption with two flame hounds" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/ZG9ZMCLFHA401728501944219.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color:#DAA520;"><strong>Shannox</strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">The ferocious flamewakers of this Elemental Plane are terrifying enough, but Shannox has brought additional defense. Find a way to deal with this mighty hunter and his blazing pets before he burns you to a crisp.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>
<aside class="gallery">
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/K8KNBQ903TKV1728501943802.png"><img
alt="a massive molten winged creature stands at the ready" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/K8KNBQ903TKV1728501943802.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><span style="color:#DAA520;">Baleroc, The Gatekeeper</span></strong></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">Baleroc stands before the gate to Sulfuron Keep amidst a river of combustion that serves as the Sulfuron moat. Bring down this towering elemental monstrosity and charge into Ragnaros's blistering domain.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/8LRERPVVOP2V1728501943988.png"><img
alt="a loyalist bows before a druid in tiger form" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/8LRERPVVOP2V1728501943988.png"
/></a>
<figcaption>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color:#DAA520;"><strong>Majordomo Staghelm, Archdruid of the Flame</strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;">Ragnaros's latest chief lieutenant stands before the door to his master's chamber in Sulfuron Keep. Majordomo Staghelm's treasonous efforts will all come to a head before the very seat of his new master.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>
<p>Defeat his guardians, and a memorable battle with the enraged Ragnaros awaits you in his chamber. Ragnaros's Normal and Heroic modes offer two completely different encounters for raiders to conquer.</p>
<aside class="center-block">
<div class="image"><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/3HZ142GI7F311728501944176.png"><img
src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/content_entry_media/3HZ142GI7F311728501944176.png"
/></a></div>
</aside>
<h5><span style="color:#DAA520;">Fiery Loot for the Brave</span></h5>
<p>Tantalizing rewards await those who brave the heat and defeat the lords of the Firelands, including:</p>
<ul>
Alysrazor has a chance to drop Flametalon of Alysrazor.
Flametalon of Alysrazor
?brl" target="_blank"> Flametalon of Alysrazor</a>.</li>
<li>Ragnaros has a chance to drop <a href="
Smoldering Egg of Millagazor
?brl" target="_blank"> Smoldering Egg of Millagazor</a> on Normal and guaranteed on Heroic.</li>
</ul>
<hr class="image-divider" />
<p>Are you prepared to face the flames in Rage of the Firelands?</p>
