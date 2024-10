Cataclysm Classic Rage of the Firelands PTR Now Live!

Firelands

Multiple non-boss enemies that were evading while pathing have been fixed.

Various tooltips that caused crashes on mouseover have been fixed.

Multiple adjustments have been made to the rate at which groups can complete the Legendary Staff quest. More details to come.

Engorged Broodling Fixate targets will be more random than before.

Molten Feathers that spawn during the encounter no longer stack when they fall to the ground.

Gushing Wound now cancels itself at 50% health.

You can no longer be affected by multiple instances of Gushing Wound.

Blazing Power rings now spawn on the ground during Fiery Vortex.

The fire tornados now correctly spawn around the play space and move faster during Fiery Vortex.

Blazing Claw is now correctly a debuff.

We adjusted the radius of spreading Torment to be precisely 1.5 yards regardless of player model or combat reach.

On Heroic difficulties, Magma Trap now properly triggers Magma Trap Vulnerability on all players in the raid.

An issue where Empowered Sulfuras was cast too early in relation to Entrapping Roots has been fixed.

We’ve made several changes and updates to the Firelands raid for this week’s test