Cataclysm Classic Rage of the Firelands PTR Now Live!

We’ve made several changes and updates to the Firelands raid for this week’s test
FirelandsGeneral
Beth’tilac
- Multiple non-boss enemies that were evading while pathing have been fixed.
- Various tooltips that caused crashes on mouseover have been fixed.
- Multiple adjustments have been made to the rate at which groups can complete the Legendary Staff quest. More details to come.
Alysrazor
- Engorged Broodling Fixate targets will be more random than before.
Baleroc
- Molten Feathers that spawn during the encounter no longer stack when they fall to the ground.
- Gushing Wound now cancels itself at 50% health.
- You can no longer be affected by multiple instances of Gushing Wound.
- Blazing Power rings now spawn on the ground during Fiery Vortex.
- The fire tornados now correctly spawn around the play space and move faster during Fiery Vortex.
- Blazing Claw is now correctly a debuff.
Ragnaros
- We adjusted the radius of spreading Torment to be precisely 1.5 yards regardless of player model or combat reach.
- On Heroic difficulties, Magma Trap now properly triggers Magma Trap Vulnerability on all players in the raid.
- An issue where Empowered Sulfuras was cast too early in relation to Entrapping Roots has been fixed.