Cataclysm Classic Rage of the Firelands PTR - Elemental Bonds Epic Questline & Raid Testing

As Thrall and Aggra arrive in Mount Hyjal to help push back Ragnaros’ forces, they are confronted by the Majordomo of the Firelands, Fandral Staghelm. Majordomo Staghelm corrupts Thrall’s bonds with the elements, splitting him both spiritually and physically. Players must journey to multiple elemental planes to collect the pieces and restore the shaman to his former self.

On completion, you’ll earn an iLvl 365 cloak.

To get started, you can talk to one of the following NPCs and accept “The Call of the World-Shaman”:



Naraat the Earthspeaker in Stormwind – The Eastern Earthshrine

Farseer Krogar in Orgrimmar – The Western Earthshrine

Alternately, you can go directly to Thrall in Mount Hyjal – Nordrassil and accept “The Nordrassil Summit”

Some UI elements are much larger than they should be.

Creating a new gear set results in a LUA error.

Players are not able to set a character language via the language selector in chat.

Shannox (Heroic): Riplimb and Rageface don’t get the Frenzied Devotion buff when Shannox drops below 30% health in Heroic difficulty.

Alysrazor (Heroic): Some tornados and Blazing Power are missing during phase 2.

We’ve updated the Cataclysm Classic Firelands PTR.We have two areas of focus for testing this week’s PTR build: The epic “Elemental Bonds” questline and our second Firelands raid testing weekend.We’re currently tracking the following known issues: