Cataclysm Classic PvP Resilience Stat Fix on May 7th
Cata
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard is aware of a bug that is not allowing the PvP Resilience stat to work properly in Cataclysm Classic. This issue will be resolved as a part of scheduled maintenance on May 7th.
We’ve developed a fix for this. The fix requires realm restarts, so it will go in with scheduled weekly maintenance on Tuesday, May 7.
1
Comment by
Gigaovgodd
on 2024-05-03T14:10:20-05:00
:O
1
